Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Viewers were VERY emotional after the latest Strictly exit

Viewers were VERY emotional after the latest Strictly exit

Viewers loved the "pure joy" this celebrity dancer brought to the show – and are sad to see them go

(BBC, JG)

From her Wonder Woman samba to Game of Thrones dragon-breathing foxtrot, Susan Calman has gifted viewers some of the most memorable TV moments of the year. However, last night saw Susan’s streak end as she was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

After finding herself in the dance-off with Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez, Calman – alongside professional partner Kevin Clifton – failed to win over the judges with her American Smooth to Beyond the Sea. Her time had come.

Viewers couldn’t be sadder to see Calman step away from the Strictly dance floor…

Many applauded the “pure joy” Calman had brought to Saturday nights…

Some – including JK Rowling – declared Calman the real winner of this year’s contest…

And others were simply smitten with the memories that she left us…

We’ll miss you, Susan!

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 7.05pm, BBC1

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

(BBC, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly (BBC, EH)

What happened on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night?

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton in Strictly Come Dancing

This is who Strictly viewers think should leave this week

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing

Alexandra Burke says she ‘never gets complacent’ as she lands in the Strictly dance off

The contestants from Strictly Come Dancing 2017

Another celebrity dancer has left Strictly Come Dancing 2017

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more