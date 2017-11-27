Viewers were VERY emotional after the latest Strictly exit

Viewers loved the "pure joy" this celebrity dancer brought to the show – and are sad to see them go

From her Wonder Woman samba to Game of Thrones dragon-breathing foxtrot, Susan Calman has gifted viewers some of the most memorable TV moments of the year. However, last night saw Susan’s streak end as she was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

After finding herself in the dance-off with Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez, Calman – alongside professional partner Kevin Clifton – failed to win over the judges with her American Smooth to Beyond the Sea. Her time had come.

Viewers couldn’t be sadder to see Calman step away from the Strictly dance floor…

Me @ Susan and Kevin right now #Strictly pic.twitter.com/C26o5JufhA — Tim Galsworthy (@TimGalsworthy) November 26, 2017

For the first time in 15 series I have cried because a contestant left Strictly. Actual proper ugly crying tears. @SusanCalman and @keviclifton were joy, and light, and fun personified. Everyone should be a bit more like them and the world would be a lot nicer #Strictly2017 — Kate Henderson (@KateH2309) November 26, 2017

Just seen the #strictly results. You were my favourites right from the start Susan and Kevin. Sad to see you go.😢 pic.twitter.com/hfeS2dAKdv — Richard Burr (@RichardPBurr) November 26, 2017

Many applauded the “pure joy” Calman had brought to Saturday nights…

#Strictly so sad to see Susan and Kevin go, what joy they brought every week, thank you both for your love of dancing — chris newall (@kerryn29) November 26, 2017

Susan u brought utter joy to #strictly and that’s exactly what it Strictly is about 😊 — Harmonica (@lora4dan) November 26, 2017

Along with the rest of the country, thank you @SusanCalman and @keviclifton for bringing pure joy into our living rooms, every Saturday night. It really isn’t about the winning. #scd #strictly #Strictly2017 #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — Gary Rae (@gary_rae) November 26, 2017

Some – including JK Rowling – declared Calman the real winner of this year’s contest…

Well, you know already know what your mates think. You didn't win, but you totally won, Susan Calman. Xxxxxxxx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 26, 2017

8 year old watching #strictly 'I know @SusanCalman isn't the best dancer, but I think she is the most improved and she makes me happy' She's our winner. Thanks for the fun Susan! ❤️ — M (@out_of_synch) November 26, 2017

And others were simply smitten with the memories that she left us…

That's was an as utterly lovely and charming farewell performance as you could ever hope to wish for from Susan. Thanks for the memories.. ❤ #Strictly — Anna (@TGAnnaWade) November 26, 2017

Don't forget Susan Calman demonstrated how Game of Thrones should end #strictly pic.twitter.com/t2NaGrgPdw — Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby E (@TobyonTV) November 26, 2017

We’ll miss you, Susan!

Thanks to everyone who voted for us in Strictly. I've had the time of my life dancing with @keviclifton. It's been a pleasure from start to finish. I've had the time of my life. Thank you, thank you, thank you. pic.twitter.com/GptSWBfoHk — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) November 26, 2017

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 7.05pm, BBC1