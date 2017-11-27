Neighbours: Paige’s baby kidnapped in dramatic Christmas cliffhanger

Neighbours’ Paige Smith faces every parents’ worst nightmare next week when her baby boy Gabe is kidnapped in the Aussie soap’s dramatic Christmas cliffhanger.

Looking forward to their son’s first festive season, Paige and baby daddy Jack Callahan are in a bubble of good cheer as they share a moment of closeness.

But as Christmas Day dawns, Paige worries her lad is unwell and insists on taking him to get checked out. However, any health fears are overshadowed by the ensuing shocks after the concerned mum parks up outside the clinic and Gabe’s pram rolls into oncoming traffic.

Stopping the buggy in the nick of time, Paige breathes a sigh of relief that she’s averted disaster – but is horrified when she looks in the pram to see her child has been snatched!

As her car speeds off behind her, Paige realises someone has kidnapped Gabe and driven away with him in her stolen motor – but who has done this, and why? Is Gabe safe? Will she ever see him again? Has someone from Paige or Jack’s past come back for revenge?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com last month during a visit to the UK, Olympia Valance, who plays Paige, revealed this kicks off a storyline which ranks among her most enjoyable yet on the show.

“What we shot for this year’s cliffhanger is some of my favourite stuff I’ve done. It’s incredibly action packed, traumatic and tragic. I’m so excited for the audience to see it!”

The heartstopping cliffhanger airs on Friday 8 December on Channel 5 at 1.30pm and 6pm – and fans will have until Neighbours returns after its festive break on Monday 8 January to find out what happens…