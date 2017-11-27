Accessibility Links

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 shortlist has been revealed

Long distance legend Mo Farah, boxing champion Anthony Joshua, British tennis number one Johanna Konta and Strictly Come Dancing star Jonnie Peacock have all made the SPOTY 2017 shortlist

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 shortlist (Getty, EH)

The BBC has unveiled the shortlist for the Sports Personality of the Year award 2017.

Revealed by BBC Sport host Gabby Logan on The One Show, the shortlist includes long distance legend Mo Farah, British tennis number one Johanna Konta, Strictly Come Dancing star Jonnie Peacock, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, England footballer Harry Kane and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Here’s the complete list (in alphabetical order)…

Elise Christie (Speed skating)

Mo Farah (Athletics)

Chris Froome (Cycling)

Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1)

Anthony Joshua (Boxing)

Harry Kane (Football)

England's striker Harry Kane celebrates their 1-0 victory at the fulltime whistle during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between England and Slovenia at Wembley Stadium in London on October 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images, BA)

Johanna Konta (Tennis)

Jonnie Peacock (Para-athletics)

Adam Peaty (Swimming)

Jonathan Rea (Motorcycling)

Anya Shrubsole (Cricket)

Bianca Walkden (Taekwondo)

Logan will present the award with Gary Lineker and Clare Balding from the Echo Arena, Liverpool on Sunday 17 December, live on BBC1.

The 12 sportsmen and women above will now go on to compete for the public vote on the night of the live show – votes can be cast by phone or online on the evening of Sunday 17 December. Full details how to vote will be unveiled closer to the time.

The industry panel that decided on the shortlist include World Cup-winning rugby union player Maggie Alphonsi, Olympic gold medallist Darren Campbell, Paralympic gold winner Danny Crates and broadcasters Colin Murray and Eleanor Oldroyd.

Last year saw tennis champion Andy Murray crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a record third time. He previously won in 2013 and 2015.

However, it’s not just the Sports Personality of the Year award up for grabs. The evening will also see the following dished out to star sportspeople:

  • Team of the Year
  • Coach of the Year
  • Overseas Sports Personality of the Year
  • Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Helen Rollason Award
  • Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award
  • Young Sports Personality of the Year

