Who should win the X Factor 2017?

We have our finalists and now we want to know who YOU think deserves to take the title?

After weeks of singing battles and double eliminations that weren’t actually double eliminations but then eventually proved to be double eliminations, we finally have our X Factor finalists.

Grace Davies, Kevin Davy White and Rak-Su have all made it through to the final stage of the competition.

They’ve survived the arduous auditions, brutal Boot Camp, sinister Six Chair Challenge, Judges Houses and – of course- the last few weeks worth of live shows and now they’ll go head to head for the X Factor 2017 title.

This year’s winner will join a roster of X Factor champions that includes Alexandra Burke, Leona Lewis, Little Mix, James Arthur, Louisa Johnson and 2016 winner Matt Terry.

But who deserves that X Factor 2017 crown?

In the end it’s up to the viewing public to decide and that’s what we want you to do.

Cast your vote for the act you think should take the title.