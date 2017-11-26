This is who Strictly viewers think should leave this week

We’ve polled our readers, and this is who they want gone from the dancefloor…

With another week comes another edition of Strictly – and even after the high of Blackpool last week yesterday’s edition was full of all sorts of highs and lows, from Debbie’s sultry Argentine Tango and the Paso Doblathon to some incredibly harsh scoring for Gemma and Aljaz.

Still, away from all that drama (and Mollie and AJ’s almost-kiss!) it was, as usual, all about the dancing – and ahead of tonight’s elimination episode, we polled our readers to find out which Strictly couple they thought should be hanging up their dancing shoes this weekend.

And in a landslide, it seems that the pair they want cha-cha-cha-ing their way into the sunset is comedian Susan Calman and her partner Kevin Clifton, who have landed at the bottom of the leaderboard for the last two weeks in a row and struggled with harsh judge comments in recent episodes.

The popular pair, who have an array of big-name supporters including Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and Harry Potter author JK Rowling, were picked to leave by a whopping 65% of our readers, with the next-highest result (Mollie and AJ) only picking up 11% of the vote.

Meanwhile, nowhere near danger (at least, according to our readers) is Holby City’s Joe McFadden and his partner Katya Jones, who received just over 1% of the vote.

So it seems that, just one week away from the Strictly 2017 quarter-final, some viewers may have lost patience with Susan’s Strictly dream. We’ll just have to tune into BBC1’s results show tonight to see if our readers correctly guessed who will be hanging up their dancing shoes – or whether there’s another major upset on the way.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 tonight (Sunday 26th November) at 7.20pm