Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
This is who Strictly viewers think should leave this week

This is who Strictly viewers think should leave this week

We’ve polled our readers, and this is who they want gone from the dancefloor…

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton in Strictly Come Dancing

With another week comes another edition of Strictly – and even after the high of Blackpool last week yesterday’s edition was full of all sorts of highs and lows, from Debbie’s sultry Argentine Tango and the Paso Doblathon to some incredibly harsh scoring for Gemma and Aljaz.

Advertisement

Still, away from all that drama (and Mollie and AJ’s almost-kiss!) it was, as usual, all about the dancing – and ahead of tonight’s elimination episode, we polled our readers to find out which Strictly couple they thought should be hanging up their dancing shoes this weekend.

And in a landslide, it seems that the pair they want cha-cha-cha-ing their way into the sunset is comedian Susan Calman and her partner Kevin Clifton, who have landed at the bottom of the leaderboard for the last two weeks in a row and struggled with harsh judge comments in recent episodes.

The popular pair, who have an array of big-name supporters including Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and Harry Potter author JK Rowling, were picked to leave by a whopping 65% of our readers, with the next-highest result (Mollie and AJ) only picking up 11% of the vote.

Meanwhile, nowhere near danger (at least, according to our readers) is Holby City’s Joe McFadden and his partner Katya Jones, who received just over 1% of the vote.

So it seems that, just one week away from the Strictly 2017 quarter-final, some viewers may have lost patience with Susan’s Strictly dream. We’ll just have to tune into BBC1’s results show tonight to see if our readers correctly guessed who will be hanging up their dancing shoes – or whether there’s another major upset on the way.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 tonight (Sunday 26th November) at 7.20pm

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton in Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

liz dawn

Top stories today

Strictly (BBC, EH)

What happened on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 05/09/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Mollie King, Simon Rimmer, Chizzy Akudolu, Jonnie Peacock, Ruth Langsford, Joe McFadden, Debbie McGee, Brian Conley, Alexandra Burke, Rev Richard Coles, Charlotte Hawkins, Aston Merrygold, Gemma Atkinson, Susan Calman, Davood Ghadami - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing after week 10?

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton Strictly Blackpool Week

The Paso Doble-thon is ON! Strictly Come Dancing week 10 song and dance list revealed

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more