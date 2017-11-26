Alexandra Burke says she ‘never gets complacent’ as she lands in the Strictly dance off

Alexandra landed in the bottom two and had to dance the Rumba again

Despite being one of the most technically capable dancers in the competition and a bookies’ favourite right from the start, there was yet another shock bottom two on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend when Alexandra Burke landed in the dance off.

Advertisement

Before performing this weekend, RadioTimes.com spoke to Alexandra and her partner Gorka Marquez during rehearsals and asked whether they were worried about suffering the same fate as the likes of Aston Merrygold, who was similarly favoured to lift the Glitterball trophy before he shockingly became the sixth celebrity to be eliminated.

“I mean, we never get complacent do we?” said Alexandra as she turned to Gorka. “There’s four weeks left,” he added. “And it’s a show that the audience vote. The scores, how you end up on the leaderboard, at the end of the day it doesn’t matter.

“And seeing Aston leave, who was one of the talented ones, you never know what’s going to happen,” continued Gorka. “We just take it week by week, do our best and whatever happens, happens.”

Speaking about dancing to Halo by Beyonce ahead of Saturday night, Alexandra told RadioTimes.com: “It means so much and I think so many people won’t realise how emotional it will make me,” she explained. “I said to Gorka yesterday that I’m hoping to God that I do not cry during the routine, because the lyrics, the song, people don’t understand how emotional this journey’s been.

“I’m very in touch with my emotions, and any emotion that I feel it comes out. And I can’t help but think of my mum in this journey.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC1.