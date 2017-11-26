Another celebrity dancer has left Strictly Come Dancing 2017

But which couple had to hand in their dancing shoes in week 10?

In last night’s Strictly Come Dancing we saw some VERY harsh judges’ marking, the first ever Paso Doblathon and some terrific performances from the likes of Debbie, Davood and Joe, and all in all it was a good continuation from the series’ excellent Blackpool excursion last week.

Advertisement

But alas, all that fun had to come at a cost, with another dance duo facing the chop in tonight’s results show – and in the end it was comedian Susan Calman and her partner Kevin Clifton who were told to quickstep off the stage, in a move that had been predicted by RadioTimes.com readers earlier today.

After the voting results were revealed, the pair found themselves in the dance-off alongside favourites Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez, and sadly Susan and Kevin’s American Smooth wasn’t QUITE enough to best their rivals’ Rumba.

Craig Revel Horwood was the first to choose to save Alexandra and Gorka, stating they had the “better dance of the night,” with Darcey Bussell doing the same while noting their “artistry and technical ability.”

Agreeing with them, Bruno Tonioli added: “I really enjoyed them both but for different reasons. I have to say the best dancers in the dance-off were Alexandra and Gorka.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas’ vote wasn’t required due to the unanimous verdict, but she told the contestants that she too would have saved Alexandra and Gorka.

Speaking about her time on the show, Susan said: “I have loved every minute of it.

“Everyone from wardrobe, make-up, the runners, [Tess] and lovely Claudia, Zoe on It Takes Two, the beautiful judges who have brought such light into my life every single week, everyone involved in the show, the audience, everyone who voted for us, we got far further than we thought we would.

“To my friends and my family and my lovely wife who’s here every single week supporting me. Most of all, I’ve made a friend for life and Kevin may not have won the Glitterball this year but he’s won Strictly for me.”

Her partner Kevin added: “I’d like to say a couple of thank yous actually; when Strictly is on I’m not the easiest person to live with, I go a bit mad so I’d like to say first of all thanks to my wife for putting up with me.

“I’d like to say thank you to Strictly Come Dancing and echoing everything that Susan said about everyone on it because I think in a world where not everything going on at the moment is always nice, Strictly is the one thing that brings a lot of joy and happiness into the world through the wonderful thing that is dance.

“And I think Susan you’ve been the absolute epitome of joy and happiness throughout this whole competition which in my eyes makes you a beautiful dancer. So thank you for dancing with me and thanks for being my friend.”

Susan and Kevin will appear for their first televised interview after leaving on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 27th October, while the remaining six couples will keeeeeep dancing their way to next Saturday’s musical-themed quarter final.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 next Saturday 2nd December at 7.05pm