Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing after week 10?

Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing after week 10?

Seven couples have made it back from Blackpool but who needs to hotfoot it home before Musicals Week?

Strictly is back from Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom, where seven celebrities secured spots in the next stage of the competition – and Jonnie Peacock bid farewell to the dance floor.

We’ve now reached week ten (yes TEN) and the stakes are higher than ever.

Next week is Musicals Week – another major Strictly milestone episode that’s always sure to dazzle and delight – and only six of our contestants can take part. It will mark the quarter final stage of the competition, so everyone’s eager to make it!

But who deserves to dance out of the running this Sunday? Whose routine wasn’t Strictly up scratch?

And who failed to impress in the Paso Doble-thon?

We want to know who YOU would send home this week – all you need to do is cast your vote and have your say!

