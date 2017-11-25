Accessibility Links

Who do you want to leave The X Factor in this weekend’s semi-finals?

With just a handful of X Factor hopefuls remaining, the pressure is really on to make it to the final

Grace Davies on The X Factor 2017

And then there were six.

After The X Factor’s brutal quadruple elimination this weekend (which Simon Cowell was not happy about), there are now just six acts remaining as we head into the semi-finals.

So, who do you want to leave The X Factor this weekend?

There were tears and commiserations for Rai-Elle, Holly, Sean and Conor and Sam who were the four acts who came bottom of the viewer vote and were eliminated, but there was also a little hint of deja-vu last Saturday and Sunday when Rak-Su and Grace Davies both came top of the viewers’ vote – exactly the same outcome as in week one.

With another two acts leaving this weekend, four of these six will make it to next week’s X Factor final. But who will be axed at this crucial moment in the competition?

The X Factor semi-final airs Saturday and Sunday on ITV.

