What time is Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on TV?

Everything you need to know about McIntyre’s BAFTA award-winning variety show

What time is it on TV?

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show continues on Saturday 25th November at 8.10pm on BBC1.

What’s in store?

Coming back for a third series, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show features a bucket load of variety with musical performances, games and of course what he is known for – stand up comedy.

There are two popular segments shown each week: Celebrity Send to All sees McIntyre steal a celebrity’s phone to send an awkward text to all of their contacts, reading out their humorous replies at the end of the show, and Unexpected Star of the Show invites an unsuspecting member of the public to the filming venue where they find themselves thrust into the limelight and given the chance to perform their talents onstage.

Who’s on the show this week?

This time, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer hands over his phone to Michael for another Celebrity Sent to All, and Gary Barlow puts in a special appearance. Comedian Russell Kane takes to the stage for a set, as does the host himself, and Grammy Award-winning electropop three-piece Clean Bandit provide the music.

Did you know?

It was originally intended to be a one-off Christmas special but it proved so popular the BBC decided to turn it into a proper series.

Here’s the trailer…