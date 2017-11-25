What happened on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night?

Beautiful Quickstep performances from Joe and Mollie were the highlights of Week 10 – plus Claudia Winkleman was teasing Mollie and AJ about the rumours of a romance between them. See how everyone did below…

It was a good week for…

Shirley thought the pair’s Quickstep was “unbelievable” and “superb” and while Craig wanted to criticise it he did say: “I have to admit, it was stupendous.” Stupendous is a word we don’t use enough. It was a very high energy, high tempo dance and a fab start to the night that earned them 38 points.

Mollie was by far the best improver tonight, with Shirley commenting on her “humungous strides” in the right direction. The pair scored 31, and the romance rumours aren’t showing any signs of slowing down, what with Claudia shouting “AJ, come on!” as if to say get – your act together and make a move!

This is the third week in a row these two have scored 35. Bruno said they “look like movie stars. Stylish, gorgeous, extremely elegant, simple but effective and I was totally charmed”. So were we.

Debbie’s Argentine Tango got an emotional reception from the panel, especially Shirley who looked like she might shed a tear. There were multiple splits and Debbie’s flexibility was super impressive. Most astonishingly, Craig actually said the words: “I wish I could dance like you, my darling.” Woah. A 38 from the judges.

It was a tricky week for…

The Rumba is a tricky one and Darcey and Craig really didn’t feel a connection between Alexandra and Gorka. “You’re a stunning dancer, I just expect more,” said Darcey. Shirley thought there was emotion in there (and we agree). The pair scored 32 which is good but lower than she’s been getting in recent weeks – they did come first in the Paso Doble-thon though.

It was a sharp drop from last week’s score of 38 for these two, who got 25 for their Samba. The routine started with the pair of them lying in bed, but Darcey said: “It really didn’t wake up for me.”

Susan and Kevin scored 21 with their American Smooth. Bruno summed it up when he said: “Beyond the sea and beyond belief, iceberg ahead but you did’t go down, saved by the bench, you were like a bouncing ball – lovely to watch but technically not there.”