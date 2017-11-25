Live rugby union: what time is Wales v New Zealand on TV?

The Welsh haven't tasted victory over the All Blacks since 1953

This weekend, Wales will look to defeat a punishingly efficient New Zealand in Cardiff to mark their first win over the All Blacks since 1953.

The visitors will be without captain Kieran Reid who misses out due to a sore back. Sam Whitelock will lead the team out for the first time in his 96th international appearance.

“Whilst it’s disappointing to not have ‘Reado’ available, it’s a great opportunity to further grow the leadership of the team and, in this case, Sam Whitelock gets the opportunity to captain the side,” says coach Steve Hansen.

Warren Gatland has made three changes to the side that lost to Australia last weekend, drafting in Hallam Amos for the injured Liam Williams, Scott Williams at outside centre and Rhys Webb at scrum half.

What time is Wales v New Zealand live on TV?

Kick-off is 5.15pm GMT, with live coverage on BBC1 from 4.45pm.