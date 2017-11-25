Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Live rugby union: what time is Wales v New Zealand on TV?

Live rugby union: what time is Wales v New Zealand on TV?

The Welsh haven't tasted victory over the All Blacks since 1953

CARDIFF, WALES - NOVEMBER 18: Liam Williams of Wales during the Under Armour Series 2017 match between Wales and Georgia at the Principality Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images, BA)

This weekend, Wales will look to defeat a punishingly efficient New Zealand in Cardiff to mark their first win over the All Blacks since 1953.

Advertisement

The visitors will be without captain Kieran Reid who misses out due to a sore back. Sam Whitelock will lead the team out for the first time in his 96th international appearance.

“Whilst it’s disappointing to not have ‘Reado’ available, it’s a great opportunity to further grow the leadership of the team and, in this case, Sam Whitelock gets the opportunity to captain the side,” says coach Steve Hansen.

Warren Gatland has made three changes to the side that lost to Australia last weekend, drafting in Hallam Amos for the injured Liam Williams, Scott Williams at outside centre and Rhys Webb at scrum half.

What time is Wales v New Zealand live on TV?

Advertisement

Kick-off is 5.15pm GMT, with live coverage on BBC1 from 4.45pm.

during the Autumn International between Wales and Australia at the Principality Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Getty, BA)

You might like

imagenotavailable1

David Armand brings Fast and Loose to life

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who: Matt Smith and Rupert Graves in new Dinosaurs on a Spaceship clip

imagenotavailable1

Formula 1’s Lee McKenzie: Someone should make a movie about Hamilton and Rosberg’s rivalry

131593.1ea3f116-3601-47ef-acd0-5777f7de55a8

Who is George Lewis? Everything you need to know about the new Extra Gear host

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more