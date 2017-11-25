Strictly Come Dancing week 10: who is top of the leaderboard?
How many points did each celebrity get? We'll be updating this page LIVE as the judges' scores are revealed
We’ll be updating the Strictly leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to regularly check back to see who’s been impressing the judges…
- Strictly Come Dancing’s Mollie and AJ respond to those romance rumours
- Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2017? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers
- Strictly viewers say Craig is the best judge and tip Debbie McGee for glitterball glory
- Are the Strictly Come Dancing VTs too cheesy – and why are they there in the first place?
It’s Week 10 and the competition is heating up. Judging by this week’s song and dance list, there’s plenty to look forward to…
Jonnie left the competition last weekend, which means there are just 7 celebrities battling it out…
Strictly Come Dancing 2017 leaderboard – WEEK 10
1. Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez –
2. Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec –
3. Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova –
4. Joe McFadden & Katya Jones –
5.Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice –
6. Mollie King & AJ Pritchard –
7. Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton –
What were the Strictly scores in previous weeks?
Who was top of the leaderboard last week and who was down at the bottom? What have the scores been in each week of Strictly so far? Take a look back to the very beginning…
- Week one
- Week two
- Week three
- Week four
- Week five
- Week six (Halloween Week)
- Week seven
- Week eight
- Blackpool Week