Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
This tweet proves Britain is doing Black Friday with dignity

This tweet proves Britain is doing Black Friday with dignity

BBC News cameras were poised at the doors of a high street store as one solitary customer ambled in

Black Friday (Getty, EH)

Once upon a time, the press on Black Friday would be awash with stampedes of bargain hunters storming high street stores and wrestling 40inch televisions off each other.

Advertisement

But in 2017, most people shop online, so there’s no need to risk your life for a good buy.

A tweet posted by BBC News journalist Frankie McCamley shows that Britain is doing Black Friday calmly and responsibly – with cameras poised to capture one solitary customer as he entered an Oxford Street shop.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of “shocking scenes at Tesco as Black Friday sales see people queuing in an orderly fashion” and a record number of shoppers are experiencing online queues.

Advertisement

If we knew what was good for us, we’d take a leaf out of Marcel’s book.

Tags

All about BBC News

Black Friday (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Amazon, TG

Black Friday 2017 games consoles – PS4 Pro, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones

Black Friday speaker and headphone deals – Bose, B&O, AKG, Pioneer, Sony

TG, Getty

Best Black Friday tablet deals – iPad, Kindle Paperwhite, Fire HD, Acer Iconia, Lenovo Yoga

Black Friday

The best Black Friday 2017 UK deals

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more