This tweet proves Britain is doing Black Friday with dignity
BBC News cameras were poised at the doors of a high street store as one solitary customer ambled in
Once upon a time, the press on Black Friday would be awash with stampedes of bargain hunters storming high street stores and wrestling 40inch televisions off each other.
But in 2017, most people shop online, so there’s no need to risk your life for a good buy.
A tweet posted by BBC News journalist Frankie McCamley shows that Britain is doing Black Friday calmly and responsibly – with cameras poised to capture one solitary customer as he entered an Oxford Street shop.
And the doors are open…. the rush came and went (quickly) #BlackFriday @BBCLondonNews @BBC_HaveYourSay pic.twitter.com/jkUjFnhwMo
— Frankie McCamley (@Frankie_Mack) November 24, 2017
Manic scenes on Oxford Street this morning… Marcel is worried he may not get a bargain 😂 #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/JqpHAloFSj
— Frankie McCamley (@Frankie_Mack) November 24, 2017
Meanwhile, there have been reports of “shocking scenes at Tesco as Black Friday sales see people queuing in an orderly fashion” and a record number of shoppers are experiencing online queues.
If we knew what was good for us, we’d take a leaf out of Marcel’s book.