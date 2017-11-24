Question Time cut short after audience member falls ill

The political debate show was halted 20 minutes early because of a medical emergency

BBC1’s political debate show ended after 40 minutes – rather than the usual hour – because a woman in the audience needed first aid and it was not safe to move her.

Host David Dimbleby explained: “I’m afraid at this point we had to curtail this edition of Question Time. An audience member was taken ill and could not be safely removed, so we had to bring the programme to a close.

“My apologies for this curtailed edition of Question Time.”

David explains why our show tonight was shorter than usual. From all of us on Question Time – goodnight #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/1T07IR7PjO — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) November 23, 2017

A post on the show’s official Twitter page stated that it was Question Time’s priority to make sure the ill audience member was looked after.

Further to our earlier statement, an audience member on tonight’s QT was taken ill. Our first priority was to make sure that she was looked after by medical staff who attended. As a consequence tonight’s Question Time was slightly shorter than billed. — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) November 23, 2017

Business Secretary Greg Clarke, Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Lord Hogan-Howe, former chief executive of Marks and Spencer Lord Rose and crime writer Dreda Say Mitchell made up the panel on Thursday at Colchester Town Hall in Essex.

Andrew Neil’s political show This Week, which was scheduled to begin at 11.45pm, was moved forward to fill the gap in the schedules.