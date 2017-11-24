Accessibility Links

Live Rugby Union: what time is Ireland v Argentina on TV?

The boys in green take on Los Pumas in Dublin – here is how you can watch today's match

Dublin , Ireland - 18 November 2017; Kieran Marmion of Ireland during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images, BA)

Ireland take on Argentina at the Aviva stadium in Dublin in a rematch of the 2015 World Cup semi-final. On that day the Argentinians gave the Irish a pasting, but Ireland will go into this tie in the knowledge that Los Pumas have never beaten them in Dublin in seven previous attempts.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has made three changes to the side which defeated South Africa 38-3 two weeks ago. 23-year-old Adam Byrne is set to make his international debut, replacing Munster’s Andrew Conway, while James Ryan comes in for Devin Toner and Chris Farrell replaces the injured Robbie Henshaw.

Meanwhile, Daniel Hourcade has made three changes to the Argentinian side that won against Italy last Saturday with flanker Juan Manuel Leguizamon dropping to the bench to be replaced by Tomas Lezana.

What time is Ireland v Argentina live on TV?

Kick-off is 5.30pm GMT, with live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm.

Dublin , Ireland - 18 November 2017; Devin Toner of Ireland during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images, BA)

Dublin , Ireland - 18 November 2017; Kieran Marmion of Ireland during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images, BA)
