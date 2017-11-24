Live rugby union: what time is England v Samoa on TV?

The Autumn internationals continue – here is how you can watch today's rugby

England take on the Samoans in their third match-up of the Autumn internationals. The tie has taken on a political edge after the Pacific island’s rugby union declared bankruptcy – should the Twickenham paymasters do more to support the wider rugby “family”?

England will be without Dylan Hartley, as Jamie George prepares to make his full debut at the helm. George Ford and Chris Robshaw will serve as co-captains in his absence.

“It’s an opportunity to increase the depth of the squad,” coach Eddie Jones told BBC Sport. “It’s a good opportunity to give Jamie a start. We want to see how Jamie goes as a starting hooker.”

What time is England v Samoa live on TV?

Kick-off is 3pm GMT, with live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 2.30pm. For those without Sky, highlights will air from 7.30pm on BBC2.