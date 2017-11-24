Jack Maynard apologises for “disgusting” tweets that led to his I’m a Celebrity exit

The YouTuber, who was forced to leave the ITV reality show on Tuesday, has said he was “young” and “careless” when he posted the tweets

YouTube Jack Maynard has apologised for the “horrible” and “disgusting” tweets he sent that led to his exit from I’m a Celebrity earlier this week.

Numerous tweets sent in 2012, when Maynard was a teenager, resurfaced earlier this week, in which he used racial and homophobic slurs.

In an online video shared on his return, Maynard said he had been “young” and “careless” when he posted them, adding: “I’ve been really stupid in the past.”

Maynard shared the apology on his YouTube channel, which has 1.2m subscribers, saying: “The least you deserved was for me to come home and sit down and talk to you and explain everything that has been going on.

“I’m so sorry to anyone that I offended, anyone that I upset, anyone I made feel uncomfortable.”

He added: “I’ve tweeted some bad things, some horrible things, some pretty disgusting things that I’m just ashamed of.”

The video was posted on Thursday 24th November – Maynard’s 23rd birthday. He told fans: “All I can do is beg and encourage that you guys don’t make the same mistake as well.

“Don’t put anything online you wouldn’t say to your mum.”