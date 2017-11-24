Who is Vanessa White? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

Everything you need to know about The Saturdays singer who's heading to the jungle

I’m a Celebrity 2017 contestants: Vanessa White

Age: 28

Famous for: being one-fifth of the pop group The Saturdays

Twitter: @VanessaWhite

Phobias? Just nondescript “bugs”, apparently. Erm, good luck Vanessa – we think you might need it!

Is Vanessa White single? Yes!

She says: “I’d always wanted to do this show but I didn’t think it was going to be right now. But when I got asked by ITV, I suddenly realised it was such a fantastic once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I had to take it up. I know everyone says this but I want to go for it.”

Biography: The Somerset-born star started her career at a young age before being launched into pop stardom with The Saturdays. All singing and all dancing at the young age of five, she attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School upon moving to London and landed roles on the West End as Young Nala and a King’s daughter in The King And I.

As one-fifth of the all-girl group The Saturdays, she’s seen huge success, with many top-ten hits and a number one single since forming in 2007. The band announced in 2014 that they would be going on hiatus until at least 2016, but one year later no reform has been announced and it’s been rumoured that White has no plans to return as she wants to focus on her solo career.

She’s certainly been busy enjoying her solo career since 2015 when she launched her first track ‘Relationship Goals’. Her most recent work includes her second solo EP named Chapter Two that was released in March this year.