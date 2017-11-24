Accessibility Links

Aidan Turner to make his West End debut playing an Irish terrorist

The Poldark star will star as the psychotic lead role in a revival of black comedy play The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Aidan Turner (Getty, EH)

Aidan Turner is taking to the stage to play an Irish terrorist in a revival of the satirical play, The Lieutenant of Inishmore.

The Poldark actor will star as Mad Padraic, “a terrorist deemed too violent to be a member of the IRA”, in the West End production next year.

Oscar-winning Martin McDonagh’s critically acclaimed satire on terrorism is set in 1993 and tells the story of Mad Padraic, whose beloved cat has been run over on the island of Inishmore.

The murder of Wee Thomas the cat sets off a catalyst for a chain of bloody events, which will see Turner swapping that legendary scythe for a cut-throat razor.

Michael Grandage is directing the revival, which will run at the Noel Coward Theatre from 23rd June to 8th September 2018.

Tickets are on sale now – but be warned, this play is not for the fainthearted.

Aidan Turner (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

