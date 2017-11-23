Everything you need to know about the satire panel show

What time is Have I Got News for You on TV?

Series 54 of the show continues 9pm Friday, BBC1

Who’s the guest host this episode?

Actor Stephen Mangan will take the host’s chair, in the middle of the usual team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton. This series marks 15 years since the guest host spot was created, a fact we’ve celebrated by compiling 15 other fascinating HIGNFY facts.

What are the guest panellists?

Watchdog presenter Steph McGovern and comedian Jo Caulfield will join the show to skewer current affairs from the past seven days.