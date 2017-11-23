What time is The Ashes 2017 on TV? Where can I watch it?

England take on Australia in Brisbane for the first test

The Ashes 2017 are well underway at the Gabba stadium in Brisbane.

The tie is evenly poised after a rain-afflicted day one in which England reached stumps on 196-4 after a commanding display from debutante James Vince, who made 83 before the Aussies rallied back in the latter half of the day. Australia are yet to bat.

What time is the Ashes on TV?

Day two of the first Ashes test is set to start at at 11.30pm GMT – half an hour earlier than the previous day, due to the time lost during a 190-minute rain delay, with live coverage on BT Sport 1.

Highlights from day 1 will air at 9pm on BT Sport 1.

Where can I watch it for free?

Sadly, no British channels are broadcasting the Ashes live for free this year. However, you can watch the highlights for free on the BT Sport website.

When is the Ashes 2017 taking place?

First Test: 23rd – 27th November, Brisbane (12am GMT)

Second Test: 2nd – 6th December, Adelaide (4am GMT)

Third Test: 14th – 18th December, Perth (2.30am GMT)

Fourth Test: 25th – 30th December, Melbourne (11.30pm)

Fifth Test: 3rd – 8th January, Sydney (11.30pm)