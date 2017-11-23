Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is The Ashes 2017 on TV? Where can I watch it?

What time is The Ashes 2017 on TV? Where can I watch it?

England take on Australia in Brisbane for the first test

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 23: The Australian team appeal with Pat Cummins of Australia for the wicket of Joe Root of England during day one of the First Test Match of the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at The Gabba on November 23, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images, BA)

The Ashes 2017 are well underway at the Gabba stadium in Brisbane.

Advertisement

The tie is evenly poised after a rain-afflicted day one in which England reached stumps on 196-4 after a commanding display from debutante James Vince, who made 83 before the Aussies rallied back in the latter half of the day. Australia are yet to bat.

What time is the Ashes on TV?

Day two of the first Ashes test is set to start at at 11.30pm GMT – half an hour earlier than the previous day, due to the time lost during a 190-minute rain delay, with live coverage on BT Sport 1.

Highlights from day 1 will air at 9pm on BT Sport 1.

Where can I watch it for free?

Sadly, no British channels are broadcasting the Ashes live for free this year. However, you can watch the highlights for free on the BT Sport website.

When is the Ashes 2017 taking place?

First Test: 23rd – 27th November, Brisbane (12am GMT)

Second Test: 2nd – 6th December, Adelaide (4am GMT)

Third Test: 14th – 18th December, Perth (2.30am GMT)

Fourth Test: 25th – 30th December, Melbourne (11.30pm)

Advertisement

Fifth Test: 3rd – 8th January, Sydney (11.30pm)

November 5th 2017, WACA Ground, Perth Australia; International cricket tour, Western Australia versus England, day 2; England players watch themselves in an Ashes promo on the big screene late on day two (Photo by David Woodley/Action Plus via Getty Images, BA)

Tags

All about The Ashes Live

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 23: The Australian team appeal with Pat Cummins of Australia for the wicket of Joe Root of England during day one of the First Test Match of the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at The Gabba on November 23, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images, BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 09: Actors Bryce Dallas Howard (L) and Chris Pratt attend the Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" premiere at the Dolby Theatre on June 9, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images, BA)

First Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom footage shows Chris Pratt with a baby raptor

The Crown - Elizabeth - Elizabeth at Prince Philip's investiture (Netflix, BA)

New on Netflix UK in December 2017: the best movies and TV shows coming soon

Children Watching TV on Christmas Eve

What are your Christmas TV traditions?

imagenotavailable1

Interesting facts about The Ashes

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more