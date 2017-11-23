Everything you need to know about the return of the Brummie Sopranos

What time is Peaky Blinders on TV?

The series continues Wednesday 29th November, 9pm BBC2

Who’s in the cast?

Thomas Shelby is played by Cillian Murphy

Aunt Polly is played by Helen McCrory

Arthur Shelby Paul Anderson

Ada Shelby is played by Sophie Rundle

Michael Gray is played by Finn Cole

Who were the real Peaky Blinders?

Yes, the Peaky Blinders – so called for the razor blades they kept in the brims of their sinister-looking caps and hats – were real people. Tommy Shelby may have been a work of fiction, but the Blinders were just as dark and violent. You can find out about the extraordinary story of Birmingham’s very own Sopranos here.

What’s going to happen in the next episode?

We all know Aunt Polly is a terror when she’s roused. Ada makes the mistake of suggesting Pol needs to behave herself if she’s going to get back her old position with the family firm. Bad move.

“Whilst working for this company I have killed a man,” Pol glowers. “I have lost a man. I have found a son. I have nearly lost a son. I have nearly lost my own life. I will accept my job back if the terms on offer are favourable. But I will not behave myself.” It’s the kind of speech Helen McCrory can deliver almost casually and still put the fear of God into anyone listening. And sure enough, Pol’s idea of not behaving herself looks to be deeply worrying.

Even aside from that storyline, it’s an episode full of scenes that burn off the screen, with one involving a bath of blood-red violence from Arthur. Plus, we see a glimpse of the sadness deep in Tommy’s soul: the love he lost before the war.

Review by David Butcher