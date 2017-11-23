Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Debbie McGee?

Strictly 2017 star McGee is best known for being a magician's assistant and wife of the late Paul Daniels

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Debbie McGee

Age: 58

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Circe

Twitter: @thedebbiemcgee

Which Strictly professional has Debbie been paired with? Giovanni Pernice

Week 9

Score on the leaderboard: 33

Dance: Samba to Spice Girls medley

The judges’ verdict: Although Craig criticised the “spiky, stiff” samba, he added: “I loved the splits and timing was exceptional”. It was a mixed verdict from Darcey too: “I loved the shadow rolls and travel but energy flagged”. However, Shirley commended McGee’s “outstanding shadow rolls” and Bruno said “thank you for bringing girl power to the Tower, sizzling and a great treat!”

Week 8

Score on the leaderboard: 35

Dance: Salsa to I Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You by Boys Town Gang

The judges’ verdict: Shirley said that Debbie’s routine was “on its way” to being a championship Salsa, but there were some mistakes in the routine. “I commend you, how you just get it and go for it,” she said. “Debbie, you’re amazing, I don’t know what to say!” Bruno thought the routine was “first class” and described her as a “saucy scrumpet” and that it was the “essence of Salsa”. Meanwhile Craig said “whatever you’re on darling, I want some!” and Debbie reckoned that their performance was “incredibly impressive”.

Week 7

Score on the leaderboard: 40

Dance: Tango to I Gotta Feeling by Black Eyed Peas

The judges’ verdict: It was the first perfect score of the series. Craig literally kneeled at Debbie’s feet, Darcey said she was “up there with the professionals, I’ve never seen a tango like that from a celebrity”. Shirley described it as “outstanding” and “first class” and Bruno thought it was “a masterclass, flawless”.

Week 6

Score on the leaderboard: 39

Dance: Charleston to Frankie by Sister Sledge

The judges’ verdict: Bruno hailed the pair’s Charleston as “absolutely brilliant” and Craig said that although the lift was “clunky” he loved the “incredible concept”. Darcey said the dance was “precise and speedy” and that Debbie was “fearless and agile”. Shirley rounded off the praise, saying “there was nothing I didn’t like”.

Week 5

Score on the leaderboard: 27

Dance: Rumba to Baby Can I Hold You by Tracy Chapman

The judges’ verdict: Shirley deemed the dance “very emotional” and said she’d “never seen such a beautiful standing leg”. Darcey, meanwhile, said it was their “best dance”, and Craig rather uncharacteristically had everyone in stitches as he flailed around quite a bit and shouted the name “Giovanni!” in a dodgy accent an attempt to channel Bruno.

Week 4

Score on the leaderboard: 27

Dance: Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss) by Cher

The judges’ verdict: Before Shirley wanted to comment on Debbie’s dancing, she wanted to point out how “gorgeous” she looked and how “lucky” she was to have Giovanni as the delivery man. “I’m quite jealous!” the new Head Judge exclaimed. For Bruno, he said that she “always delivers” and that she was “very very very bendy” during her Cha Cha. He also praised the fact that there was “no faffing about” with her spare hand during the routine. Although Craig thought that Debbie was a little bit too stiff and straight during the routine, comparing her to a Barbie doll. He wanted more “cheek” and to see more of Debbie’s “wild side”.

Week 3

Score on the leaderboard: 29

Dance: Quickstep to Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off

The judges’ verdict: Debbie got her lowest score yet from the judges this week, although her light footwork was praised by Shirley – despite her also saying that she needed her frame to be more still. Bruno loved the “classic Hollywood style” of the dance, and said that Debbie even managed to emulate Ginger Rogers through her performance. Craig, however, got his rulebook out. “You’re only allowed to have 10 seconds in the middle of the routine out of hold and that seemed a lot longer…rules are rules.” Quite rightly, he was called a “party pooper” by Tess Daly…

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 34

Dance: Viennese Waltz to She’s Always A Woman

The judges’ verdict: Shirley Ballas described Debbie’s performance as “absolutely beautiful”, before directing lots of praise at her professional partner Giovanni Pernice. “You have such respect for this lady and it shows when you dance.” Bruno Tonioli praised the pair’s graceful fluidity, while Craig neatly summed it up with an iconic “ah-ma-zing”. It doesn’t get better than that.

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 30

Dance: Paso Doble to Be Italian by Fergie

The judges’ verdict: Debbie got a standing ovation from both Darcey Bussell and Shirley Ballas, and ended up finishing second from the top of the leaderboard, taking just one point less than Aston Merrygold. Bruno praised Debbie’s detail, while Craig added that she was “dancing like a 20-year-old”. Darcey commented that Debbie was “on fire”, and that she was so flexible and would “go a long way” in the competition”.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Debbie McGee:

Why are you doing Strictly? “When my late husband Paul [Daniels, the magician] did it, I was so jealous! And I really don’t think it could have come at a better time in my life. I’m getting through my grief, and this will hopefully give me my sparkle back.” Any dance experience? “I trained as a ballet dancer and I was a professional dancer for four years, but a long time ago. We’ll see how much I can get back.” Hear more from Debbie and Giovanni in our exclusive interview below:

What is Debbie McGee famous for?

Surrey-born McGee started out her career in showbiz as a ballet dancer – meaning there’ll be high hopes for her on Strictly.

At 16, McGee won a place at the Royal Ballet School, and after graduating she joined the Iranian National Ballet in Tehran. McGee later became part of the Corps de Ballet and a soloist, but her ballet career came to a sudden halt when she had to flee the Iranian Revolution, Argo-style, in 1979.

On returning to the UK, McGee landed a job performing on stage with magician Paul Daniels – who has been called “The Godfather of Modern Magic”. The pair later appeared on his BBC series The Paul Daniels Magic Show. Together, they were thrust into international fame and she became known as “the lovely Debbie McGee”, as Daniels affectionally referred to her on stage.

Daniels, who also appeared on Strictly in 2010, passed away last year.

The famous couple were the subject of a BBC2 Louis Theroux documentary in 2000, called When Louis Met… Paul and Debbie.

McGee has done her fair share of reality television, having appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and the celebrity version of Come Dine With Me, to name a few.

Since 2008, McGee has hosted a Sunday morning breakfast show on BBC Radio Berkshire.

She has a seemingly packed schedule, as she is also a contestant on the current series of Celebrity MasterChef, battling against the likes of Rachel Stevens and Vic Reeves.

Advertisement

Last updated 22nd September 2017