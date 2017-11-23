Accessibility Links

Who is Kezia Dugdale? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

The MSP may be under fire from the Scottish Labour Party but she's got Nicola Sturgeon in her corner

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 19: Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale gives her keynote speech to the party conference at the Glasgow Science Centre on March 19, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. Ms Dugdale pledged in her speech to conference that Scottish Labour would guarantee everyone in Scotland would have a GP appointment within forty eight hours if the party win the Holyrood election in May. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images, BA)

I’m a Celebrity 2017 contestants: Kezia Dugdale

Age: 36

Famous for: being the former leader of the Scottish Labour Party from August 2015 until August 2017

Twitter: @KezDugdale

Website: www.keziadugdale.com (political)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - MAY 25: Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale speaking during First Minister's Questions in the Scottish Parliament, on May 25, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ken Jack - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, BA)

Kezia Dugdale’s rumoured appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has caused quite a stir in the Scottish Labour Party. The new leader Richard Leonard said that Dugdale had not been granted permission to partake in the jungle-based reality contest. She now faces potential sanctions for making the decision.

“I’ve said over the weekend that we need to consider it and I’ve also expressed my own personal disappointment that that was a decision she has chosen to make,” Leonard said. “There are issues, not just the fact that she is there and the kind of programme it is and people’s view of that, there is also a question about whether she got permission to do it.”

But British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that she should not be punished, saying “It’s her choice to go on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, I don’t think it’s appropriate to suspend someone from the party for doing that, that’s her choice.”

And Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has rallied behind the MSP on Twitter:

Biography: Dugdale began her political career on the Scottish Labour’s Policy Forum in 2006, before her election to the Scottish Parliament – as a representative of the Lothian region – in 2011. She rose quickly to become the deputy leader (2014) and ultimately the leader (2015) of the Scottish branch of  the party.

She is one of the few prominent politicians with an active personal Instagram account, which she may well be ready for the celebrity experience…

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs nightly on ITV at 9pm

