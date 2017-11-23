David Tennant and Billie Piper reunite in new Doctor Who trailer

The Tenth Doctor and his companion are back together for more audio adventures

“I’m Rose Tyler. He’s the Doctor. One question: what the hell’s going on?” demands Billie Piper.

The answer is that she and David Tennant have reunited – and it feels like they’ve never been apart as they dive straight back in to the world of Doctor Who for audio series The Tenth Doctor Adventures.

The Doctor and his companion Rose are back on board the Tardis for three more episodes which will see them take on the infamous Zaross, save Earth from invasion, meet the enigmatic Chevalier d’Eon and visit the colony world of Coldstar. Oh, and lurking in the depths is the Doctor’s old enemy the Ice Warrior.

Have a listen to the trailer, which also features a familiar voice: “Hello Rose, it’s your mum. Sorry to call. We’ve sort of been invaded…”

Written by John Dorney, Guy Adams and Matt Fitton and directed by Nicholas Briggs, this Big Finish production brings back the characters we know and love for even more adventures.

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures Volume Two is available now