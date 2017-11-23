Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer come face to face in first teaser clip for A Discovery of Witches

A vampire and a witch meet in an ancient library – but what will happen next?

A whispering vampire (Matthew Goode) and a studious witch (Teresa Palmer) are thrown together in this first-look clip from Sky 1’s A Discovery of Witches as we get our first look at Matthew Clairmont and Diana Bishop in action.

We’ve already had the first official photo, but a sneak peek teaser trailer reveals how the drama will kick off as historian Diana Bishop (Palmer) is brought face-to-face with a vampire (Goode) at the library.

While studying at the Bodleian Library in Oxford she discovers an ancient, bewitched manuscript – but she’s not the only one who’s interested in the document.

Based on the works of author and academic Deborah Harkness, the drama follows Diana, a witch denying her heritage (“I’m still not into that stuff”) who is drawn back into the world of the supernatural as she begins to fall for the enigmatic vampire Clairmont.

A Discovery of Witches is produced by Bad Wolf productions, the company founded by former Doctor Who producer Julie Gardner and ex-BBC drama commissioner Jane Tranter.

Other stars will include Sherlock’s Louise Brealey and Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston, Lindsay Duncan, Owen Teale, Greg McHugh, Trevor Eve and Elarica Johnson.

A Discovery of Witches will air on Sky 1 in 2018