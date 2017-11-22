Accessibility Links

What time is Secret Life of Five Year Olds on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the fly-on-the-wall documentary

The Secret Life of Five Year Olds concludes on Tuesday 28th November at 8pm on Channel 4.

What’s happening in episode four?

The lovely little’uns are confronting their fears. Isaac is physically courageous, but his problems presenting his painting to his classmates make for a heartbreaking watch. Isaac’s pal Ralphy, meanwhile, seems totally fear-free – but can he persuade maths prodigy Nathan to let a huge scary spider crawl over his hand? There’s also a kiss, followed by a “wedding” for which Daisy dresses up to officiate, and much fuss over the “bride and broom”.

Awww. It’s all adorable, and the insights from the psychologists, complemented by peeks into the home lives of the children, are revealing. Some people think it’s exploitative, of course. But on the evidence here, taking kids out of their comfort zones can achieve meaningful breakthroughs.

