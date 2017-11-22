What time is Motherland on TV?

Everything you need to know about Sharon Horgan’s new comedy

What time is it on TV?

Motherland continues on Tuesday 28th November at 10pm on BBC2.

What’s it about?

Sharon Horgan’s new six-part comedy is all about navigating the trials and traumas of middle-class mums, looking at the competitive, chaotic and unromantic sides of parenting – rather than the cute and acceptable public face of motherhood.

It stars Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucy Punch, Diane Morgan, Paul Ready and Philippa Dunne.

Was the pilot last year any good?

Brilliant – it had the comic realities of parenthood down to a tee.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Here you go…