The Partridge Family’s David Cassidy dies aged 67

Singer and actor David Cassidy has passed away aged 67.

Perhaps best known for his role as Keith Partridge in US TV series The Partridge family, Cassidy died on Tuesday surrounded by his family according to a statement.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his representative said.

“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long.

“Thank you for the abundance of love and support you have shown him these many years.”

Following his role in The Partridge Family, Cassidy became a teen idol and had a very successful music career, writing and releasing hits including How Can I Be Sure and I Write The Songs, selling more than 30 million records worldwide.

At the height of his 70s fame Cassidy’s fan club was reportedly more popular than those of the Beatles and Elvis Presley combined. In the years after he continued touring and acting even as he began to struggle with alcohol addiction.

In later life Cassidy struggled with health, emotional and financial problems, and earlier this year he announced that he was retiring from performing after dementia began to affect his ability to remember lyrics on stage.

Now, following the news of Cassidy’s death tributes have poured in from those who loved his music, including famous faces like the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, TV presenters Larry King and Piers Morgan, and actors Dawn French and Bryan Cranston.

I’m very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) November 22, 2017

Sad to learn David Cassidy has died. Like his father Jack he had great talent, and a complicated life. Condolences to his wonderful family. — Larry King (@kingsthings) November 22, 2017

So very sad to hear of David Cassidy passing away💔 He was always so kind and sweet to me. Our shows were both on Friday nights and deep down I dreamt of being a Partridge. His memory and love will live on in my ❤️forever. Love you David. Prayers to his family🙏🏼 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 22, 2017

RIP David Cassidy.

Teen superstar, troubled adult & lovely but very complex man.

This was my heart-rending interview with him in 2014 about his lengthy battle with alcohol addiction. He says it all, with courage, honesty & humour. https://t.co/uOHIo1EoK3 pic.twitter.com/D7MRV2HSPs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 22, 2017

so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy… he was always so kind to me – such a pleasure to have had him on my show… sending love and prayers to his family… R.I.P. friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tsFkNiJzFc — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 22, 2017

RIP David Cassidy. I directed him on an episode of #MalcolmIntheMiddle. He was such an exceptional person &… https://t.co/InQ3r0W0b2 — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) November 22, 2017

RIP David Cassidy. My first love pic.twitter.com/OXonEzgZ7z — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 22, 2017

Practically the reason I got into the music business was the inspiration I got from watching The Partridge Family. RIP beautiful boy. #DavidCassidy pic.twitter.com/NQwaAo6dTX — Katrina of The Waves (@KatrinasWeb) November 22, 2017

So sad to hear about the passing of #DavidCassidy! 😔As a kid, I had the BIGGEST crush on both him & @shaunpcassidy! The Cassidy bros will always have a special place in my heart.

❤️ My thoughts go out to their family & loved one. 🙏🙌#RIPDavidCassidy #fanforever❤️ — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) November 22, 2017

Partridge Family Theme Song https://t.co/HHQDxCWG6Y via @YouTube R.I.P David Cassidy… — Lenny Henry (@LennyHenry) November 22, 2017

Cassidy is survived by step-mother Shirley Jones, half-brothers Shaun, Patrick and Ryan; daughter Katie Cassidy and son, Beau Cassidy.