The Paso Doble-thon is ON! Strictly Come Dancing week 10 song and dance list revealed

All the couples will tackle the sassy Spanish dance as the action returns to the Strictly ballroom

Blackpool Week has been and gone, and as Strictly Come Dancing returns to its usual home we’re down to just seven couples.

They’ve got a busy week ahead with a new dance to learn, but there’s also a new challenge to take on: the Paso Doble-thon.

The first ever Strictly mass(o) Paso will pit the seven couples against each other in a Spanish dance off and give those who may have slipped up a chance to nab some precious extra points.

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing will air live from Blackpool at 6.50pm on Saturday 25th November on BBC1 and will end at 8.10pm.

What time is the Strictly results show on Sunday?

The results show runs from 7.20pm–8pm on Sunday 19th November on BBC1. Chizzy Akudolu, Rev Richard Coles, Charlotte Hawkins, Brian Conley, Simon Rimmer, Aston Merrygold, Ruth Langsford and Jonnie Peacock have already been eliminated – but who will be going home this week?

The musical guest this week will be Kelly Clarkson.

What are the songs and dances for Strictly this weekend?

Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – Rumba to Halo by Beyoncé

Alexandra had a big week in Blackpool, dazzling the judges and the audience with her very classy Quickstep to 42nd Street classic We’re In The Money.

This week she’ll be taking on the Rumba to the tune of Beyonce’s Halo. It should bring back some pretty special memories for the former X Factor winner – she performed with Queen Bey during the 2008 final and rather famously broke down in tears.

She’s got a good track record when it comes to the Paso Doble too, so this could be a BIG weekend for her.

Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – Argentine Tango to Por Una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel & Alfredo Le Pera

Debbie and Giovanni have been the hot favourites for the Glitterball for a few weeks now, but Blackpool Week didn’t treat them very well and they ended up in the bottom two when their Spice Girls Samba didn’t hit the right notes.

Shirley gave Debbie her Queen of Latin crown a few weeks back, though, and McGee has a history of delivering on the big dances. Her week one Paso Doble was a big hit, and her Tango was so terrific that Craig Revel Horwood took time to bow down to her in the ballroom before the judges awarded her the first and only 40 of the series so far.

The Argentine Tango – perfectly executed – could be the dance Debbie needs to get back on track.

Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – Samba to The River of Dreams by Billy Joel

Blackpool Week was the making of Ms Atkinson, who seemed to be stumbling through the last few weeks of the competition. She stunned the audience with her effortless American Smooth and found herself right up near the top of the leaderboard after nabbing her first 10s from the judges.

Now all she has to do is repeat that with this week’s Latin number and she could be right back in the race.

As for the Paso-thon? Well, we’d put her in with a chance of doing well there too. She did impress with her own Paso back in week 4.

Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – Quickstep to The Baseballs’ version of Umbrella by Rihanna

Mollie and AJ had quite a glitzy Blackpool Week, thanks in no small part to a very sparkly Charleston that nabbed them 29 points.

The former Saturdays star has already said she much prefers the ballroom numbers, but will the tricky Quickstep make her eat her words?

Her week 8 Paso Doble was a little wobbly, so she’ll have to up her game for the group challenge.

Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton – American Smooth to Beyond the Sea by Bobby Darin

A Strictly Ballroom Paso Doble left Susan and Kevin at the bottom of the leaderboard at the end of Blackpool Week, but the pair avoided the dance off and sailed through to dance an American Smooth to Bobby Darin’s Beyond the Sea this coming weekend.

Susan’s had her ups and downs over the past few weeks so she’ll need to pull off a pretty smooth routine if she’s to stay in the competition – especially if the judges give her the same score in the Paso Doble-thon as they did in Blackpool.

Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright

Davood was flying high after his James Bond-themed Paso Doble impressed the judges in Blackpool, but the last time Davood Ghadami took on a waltz he didn’t really feel very well.

The Viennese left his head spinning, so will the traditional Waltz threaten to knock him off course? We’re sure the EastEnder will find a way to keep his winning streak alive – even if it involves pulling out those motion sickness bands again.

Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – Quickstep to Jumpin’ Jack by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

His Blackpool Salsa was jam packed with tricky moves and daring lifts that wowed the crowd – and most of the judges – but tonight he’s back in the ballroom to take on the tricky Quickstep with Katya.

Joe’s been consistently brilliant at both the Latin and ballroom numbers, but could the dance that even proved a little bit tough for Aston Merrygold prove a step too far?

We’ve no concerns about his Paso Doble-thon chances, though. Shirley gave him a ten for his efforts last time around…

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 25th November on BBC1