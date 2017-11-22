First look at Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer in A Discovery of Witches

After all sorts of exciting castings including Sherlock’s Louise Brealey and Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston, Sky’s fantasy drama A Discovery of Witches has released its first official image, showing leads Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer in character as Matthew Clairmont and Diana Bishop.

Based on the works of author and academic Deborah Harkness, the drama tells the story of historian Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), a witch denying her heritage who is drawn back into the world of the supernatural when she discovers an ancient, bewitched manuscript and begins to fall for an enigmatic vampire called Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode).

The series is produced by Bad Wolf productions, the company set up by former Doctor Who producer Julie Gardner and ex-BBC drama commissioner Jane Tranter, and shot at the new Bad Wolf Studios in Cardiff.

Other stars of the series include Lindsay Duncan, Owen Teale, Greg McHugh, Trevor Eve and Elarica Johnson, with the series set to air on Sky 1 next year. An official synopsis is below.

Brilliant historian Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer, Hacksaw Ridge) is a witch denying her own heritage. But when she unexpectedly calls up an ancient, bewitched manuscript from Oxford’s Bodleian library, one that was thought by the creatures to be lost and could answer the mysteries of their existence, she finds herself thrown into the heart of a dangerous mystery – and into the path of the enigmatic geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont. (Matthew Goode, Downton Abbey)

Matthew is driven to solve the looming threat of the creatures’ decline and extinction, but their unlikely alliance to find the book before it falls into the wrong hands – and their deepening relationship – threatens to violate age-old taboos and shake the fragile peace that exists between the species.

A Discovery of Witches will air on Sky One in 2018