Meme Queen Gemma Collins and Love Island’s Muggy Mike join new Celebs Go Dating line-up

E4’s Celebs Go Dating (yup, the show that somehow got Joey Essex and Made In Chelsea’s Stephanie Pratt together) is coming back. And this time TOWIE star and one-woman meme machine Gemma Collins and Love Island’s ‘Muggy Mike’ Thalassitis are among those looking for romance.

And they’re not alone. Dating gurus Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman will return as matchmakers for songstress Tallia Storm (Brooklyn Beckham’s ex), comedian and CBBC presenter London Hughes, Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones, former child star Jonathan Lipnicki (the kid from Stuart Little) and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and Ollie Locke.

Also, charming receptionist Tom Read Wilson will return to the show to provide a shoulder to cry on.

You had us at hello 😜 @JLIPNICKI let us help you find love 💘#CelebsGoDating pic.twitter.com/wDp6JzViUR — Celebs Go Dating (@CelebsGoDating) November 20, 2017

Gemma Collins said: “I’m so excited to sign up to the Celebrity Dating Agency – I am so ready to find my dream man and live happily ever after if there’s someone out there that is ready for all the candy!”

Ever the Gentleman, Mike said: “I’m fed up of meeting girls sliding in on my DMs. I’ll always be Muggy but I want to meet someone and show my Magic side. Going to put my love life into the hands of dating experts Eden & Nadia.”

And gold-medal fighter Jade Jones revealed why she’s in need of the love gurus: “I’ve been single for a few years now and when guys approach me, it’s usually to ask if I can kick them in the head.”

The 20-part series will air in 2018