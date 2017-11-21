Jack Maynard forced to leave I’m a Celebrity

"Circumstances outside of the camp" mean the YouTube star has had to leave

YouTube star Jack Maynard has made an unexpected exit from I’m a Celebrity due to what have been described as “circumstances outside of camp”.

Before revealing who would be tackling the next Bushtucker Trial on Tuesday night’s show, host Declan Donnelly revealed that Maynard would not be involved and had in fact left the show.

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances outside of camp, Jack has had to withdraw from the show,” said Dec. “So he won’t be included in today’s trial vote.”

Earlier this week, Maynard, 22, sparked controversy when tweets he had posted some years ago resurfaced revealing he had used racial and gay slurs.

In a statement shared by The Mirror, Maynard’s agent responded to the breaking events.

“In the last few days Jack Maynard has been the subject of a succession of media stories which, given his position as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, filmed in the Australian jungle, with no contact with the outside world, he has been unable to respond to. Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed that it would be better to bring him out of the show. Jack agrees with this decision which was made by his representatives and ITV and thanks everyone who has supported him in the show this far.”

Footage starring Maynard, filmed prior to the decision, was still included in Tuesday’s episode and saw him helping out with tasks around camp, along with Made In Chelsea star Georgia “Toff” Toffolo.