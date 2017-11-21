Where is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! filmed?

All you need to know about the location of the jungle camp – and the luxury five-star hotel where the celebrities are put up

As the days get shorter, the nights get longer and the temperature gets colder, spare a thought for those poor celebrities heading Down Under for a stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! They have hot weather, lush jungle and exotic foods to look forward to – while we sprawl on our sofas after another wintery day.

But where is the tropical setting the I’m a Celeb campmates will call home for three weeks? And what is the name of the luxurious five star hotel they decamp to after they’re given the boot by the public? Read on for all the details…

Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed?

The series is based in Murwillumbah in New South Wales and is filmed inside Springbrook National Park. This has served as the setting for the show since its inception in 2002. And while on screen all you see is the camp itself plus a series of suspension bridges and the studio where Ant and Dec broadcast, there is plenty more going on behind the scenes.

The production extends beyond what appears on camera, with an on-site medical facility, a space for props storage and an area where family and friends of the celebrities gather on the morning of each eviction.

Where do the celebrities stay after they’ve left the camp?

After a stint living off rice and beans, enduring cold showers and suffering multiple insect bites, the celebs are due a bit of luxury – and that’s exactly what they get when they leave the camp. Each evicted contestant is put up at the five-star Versace Hotel in Surfers Paradise for some much-needed R&R. After being subjected to jungle rations and Bushtucker Trials, they’ve certainly earned it.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday 19th November and airs daily at 9pm on ITV