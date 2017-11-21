I’m a Celebrity Day 2: Amir has a snake-induced meltdown and Stanley gets a lesson in vlogging

Amir’s reaction to his first Bushtucker trial was so hilarious that voters have already chosen him to do the next one

As the celebrities yawned and stretched their way into their first morning in the jungle, little did they know what a treacherous 24 hours lay ahead of them.

Advertisement

From Amir’s total meltdown in the Bushtucker Trial (BAFTA-worthy drama) to Stanley’s lessons in vlogging from Jack, it was an eventful day down under…

Amir is really, really, really scared of snakes

So it turns out that not only has Amir never watched I’m a Celebrity, but he also doesn’t seem to have a clue what critters are.

This was far from ideal, given that he and Toff were sent off to endure the first Bushtucker Trial, “Critter-cal Rescue”. Toff admitted she found it “alarming” that she had to explain to Amir what critters means. This was the precise moment we knew we were about to see something amazing.

Amir literally had no idea what he was in for. “I don’t like snakes or spiders. Is that what we’re going to be up against?” he asked Ant and Dec, with genuine concern.

The Trial saw Toff getting locked in a chamber filled with termites while Amir had 10 minutes in a tomb (also full of termites) to find a key to unlock and release her.

The pro boxer squealed from start to finish. The pièce de résistance was when Amir had to reach into a hole to retrieve a key and, thinking he could feel a rope, pulled out an entire python.

He completely lost it.

Looks like @amirkingkhan might have already met his fiercest opponent yet… and it's only the first Trial! 😰 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/6J1uvSTK3D — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2017

Our reaction at home was much like Ant and Dec’s…

Toff was livid.

Stanley figured out what vlogging is

Stanley, 77, and Jack, 22, sat down for a chinwag to get to know one another a little better.

Although at first Stanley was confused by Jack’s profession (vlogging), which he thought was flogging (the punishment he had received in school in the 50s), in the end he did cotton on to what it means, and he was very impressed indeed.

“I am just stunned by this. Just stunned,” said Stanley when he heard that Jack has millions of YouTube followers.

But then he asked if Jack vlogs about global warming. No, Stanley. No he doesn’t. He vlogs about McDonald’s nuggets and doing his sister’s make up.

Guess who’s doing tomorrow’s Bushtucker Trial?

It transpires that the voting public are sadists (with a great sense of humour) and have chosen Amir to face the next challenge.

All we know so far is that it’s called “Flushed Out” – we can’t wait.

You have picked @amirkingkhan to face another Trial! Here's hoping he can tap into that fighting spirit that made him famous 💪 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/O5bnpXyKcn — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2017

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is on nightly at 9pm on ITV