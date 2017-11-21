I’m a Celeb fans couldn’t resist poking fun at Amir Khan after his Bushtucker freakout

The boxer clearly failed to do his research ahead of the show

Two-time boxing world champion Amir Khan met his match in the form of a python on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last night, and viewers were in stitches.

The boxer, who has admitted he has a fear of snakes, lost it after reaching into a hole to retrieve a keycard and, thinking he had grasped a rope, pulled out the python.

Many fans, including his wife Faryal Makhdoom Khan, noted that he doesn’t seem to have done his research on the show, after rather earnestly saying to Ant and Dec: “I don’t like snakes or spiders. Is that what we’re going to be up against?”

I don't think my hubby @amirkingkhan realizes what he got himself into 🙈 #ImaCelebrity @ITV — Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@FaryalxMakhdoom) November 20, 2017

"I said I was scared of snakes. I thought you'd go easy on me!" It's official, @amirkingkhan really hasn't ever seen this show before! #ImACeleb — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2017

Why is Amir Khan on I’m a celeb when he hasn’t even watched it before — Jordyn (@jordynhtafc) November 20, 2017

However, some noticed that he had been comfortable in the company of snakes in the past…

Meanwhile, others were just keen to poke fun at his reaction, and the fact that he said those magic words “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!”, much to the annoyance of his Bushtucker Partner Toff…

Didn’t know Amir Khan was going to be this funny, I’m actually crying with laughter, him taking that snake out and then quickly crawling round the corner and then him saying ‘say I’m a celebrity get me out of here’ 😭😂😂😂😂 #ImACeleb — Hera Khan (@khan6i) November 20, 2017

When Amir Khan finds Anthony Joshua in his living room…pic.twitter.com/1lc4wNHYgx — Kiosk Keith (@KioskKeith) November 20, 2017

Amir Khan: “I’m a Celebrity get me out of here” #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/JFnXUArTpt — Calum Palla (@calumpalla) November 20, 2017

Amir Khan – “I pulled out a python, nearly died” pic.twitter.com/R2Bg160fmm — baileywalters (@bailey_walterz) November 20, 2017

Later tonight when Amir Khan gets voted again #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/CRl4ct51wj — Stewart Thomson (@stewbacca51) November 20, 2017

the snake that amir pulled out talking about it's traumatic experience #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/zYIl0kcHRe — Jay 🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@tarasyoyo) November 20, 2017

#ImACeleb Amir: I just had to say the words… I had to say I’m a celebrity get me out of here it was horrible Toff: pic.twitter.com/UcXUmpzoBr — Jessica🧜🏼‍♀️ (@Jess_Grant_X) November 20, 2017

He hasn’t done himself any favours, either. People are keen to see him take part in ALL of the Bushtucker challenges from now on:

100% of the British Population at this very moment. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/trDqt6NtJH — Sam Simkin (@SamSimkin_) November 20, 2017

a big congratulations to amir khan for winning a place on all the trials from now on for the rest of the series, well done lad #ImACeleb — Louisa Morris (@Louisamorrisss) November 21, 2017

Congrats to Amir Khan for getting himself voted for every single trial for the rest of the show — Nathan (@WAFCNathan) November 20, 2017

we need to vote for Amir Khan to do every trial just for the fact that snake got whiplash #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Vezorwnau8 — ryan👨🏽‍🌾 (@ryanhxrte) November 20, 2017

Everyone in the UK speed dialling for Amir Khan to do all the trials now like.. 😂😂😂 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Y9tYwm8RgK — Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) November 20, 2017

