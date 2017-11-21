Who is Iain Lee? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

The talkRADIO presenter and comedian is one of the celebrities expected to join the stars in the jungle

I’m a Celebrity 2017 contestants: Iain Lee

Age: 44

Famous for: presenting The 11 O’Clock Show on Channel 4 in the late 1990s, and fronting Channel 5’s Big Brother spin-off show Bit on the Psych

Twitter: @IainLee

Comedian and broadcaster Iain Lee is set to become the final celebrity to enter the jungle along with Scottish MSP Kezia Dugdale.

Bio: Lee was born in Slough in 1973. He began his career as co-presenter of the 11 O’Clock Show on Channel 4 in 1998, alongside Mackenzie Crook and Daisy Donovan. Shortly after getting his start on the news satire programme he began his radio career as a presenter for XFM, before spells with LBC 97.3 and Absolute Radio. He began his latest, award winning radio programme, The Late Night Alternative, in 2016 on talkRADIO.

Rumour has it he’s set to be one of the extra campmates entering the jungle, after the show kicked off on ITV with ten fresh-faced celebrities.