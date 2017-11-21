Who is Jennie McAlpine? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

Everything you need to know about the Coronation Street star heading for the jungle

I’m a Celebrity 2017 contestants: Jennie McAlpine

Age: 33

Advertisement

Famous for: playing the fiery-haired Fiz Stape on Coronation Street

Twitter: @jenniemcalpine

Phobias? She says she doesn’t have any big fears, but she’s most worried about leaving her son Albert

Is Jennie McAlpine single? Jennie is married to Chris Farr. The pair wed earlier this year.

She says: “I had to really think about this because the biggest thing is leaving my little boy. Even the thought of it beforehand made me shudder. It’s going to be his birthday whilst I am in the Jungle and I spend all my time with him when I am not working on Corrie. Leaving Albert when I first go into the camp will be my trial… It really will.”

Biography: Lancashire-born lass Jennie McAlpine has graced our screens as Fiz on Corrie for 16 long years. While she might be famous for her recurring role in the show, she also appeared in another favourite British soap having also starred in Emmerdale for a brief period.

As Fiz Stape, we’ve seen her have her fair share of dramas including murder, a premature birth, a hostage situation and many troubles with the law. She first appeared on the street as a troubled young teenager where she was adopted by Roy and Hayley and over the years has matured through all of the drama that comes hand in hand with being a character on a soap opera.

Advertisement

Outside of her soap career, the actress runs and co-owns the teashop Annies in Manchester with husband Chris.