Emmerdale: Bernice’s daughter Dee Dee makes her debut – but will she uncover her mum’s secret?

Bernice Blackstock’s previously unseen daughter Dee Dee will pay a surprise visit from Australia in next week’s Emmerdale. But will she uncover her mum’s desperate charade?

Viewers have already seen Bernice pocket cash that rightfully belonged to a salon client who unfortunately died. And it looks as though Bernice will keep hold of the wonga in order to impress her teenage offspring.

Dee Dee (Mia Gibson-Reed) will be seen being treated to an extravagant breakfast following her arrival in the village. But Nicola and Diane are not impressed by Bernice’s actions, urging her to stop pretending to be rich.

With warnings about everything going pear shaped ringing in her ears, Bernice tries her best not to look worried as she tries to keep up the act.

But for how long will she able to sustain the performance? And is Dee Dee planning on a long-term stay?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

