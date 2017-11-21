Dancing On Ice pros leave the series for “personal reasons”

Dancers Meg Marschall and Lloyd Jones, who have been romantically attached, will no longer be appearing on the show

Two professional dancers on Dancing On Ice who shared a romantic history have left the show for “personal reasons”.

Ice dancers Megan Marschall and Lloyd Jones decided to resign from the show with the blessing of ITV bosses after a series of “ugly rows backstage”, according to the Sun. The duo had been paired with Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and model Donna Air respectively, but have since been replaced by Alex Murphy and Mark Hanretty, two reserve dancers who had been lined-up to take over in the event of injury.

An ITV spokesman said: “Megan and Lloyd have left the show for personal reasons. They will be replaced by Alex Murphy and Mark Hanretty. None of the professional skaters begin training with their celebrity partners until next week.”

Dancing On Ice will return in January 2018.