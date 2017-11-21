Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Dancing On Ice pros leave the series for “personal reasons”

Dancing On Ice pros leave the series for “personal reasons”

Dancers Meg Marschall and Lloyd Jones, who have been romantically attached, will no longer be appearing on the show

Dancing on Ice 2018 logo

Two professional dancers on Dancing On Ice who shared a romantic history have left the show for “personal reasons”.

Advertisement

Ice dancers Megan Marschall and Lloyd Jones decided to resign from the show with the blessing of ITV bosses after a series of “ugly rows backstage”, according to the Sun. The duo had been paired with Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and model Donna Air respectively, but have since been replaced by Alex Murphy and Mark Hanretty, two reserve dancers who had been lined-up to take over in the event of injury.

  • Dancing on Ice confirmed celebrity line-up for 2018

An ITV spokesman said: “Megan and Lloyd have left the show for personal reasons. They will be replaced by Alex Murphy and Mark Hanretty. None of the professional skaters begin training with their celebrity partners until next week.”

Instagram images show Marschall and Jones in happier times enjoying a globe-trotting lifestyle together…

Advertisement

Dancing On Ice will return in January 2018.

Tags

Related news

Strictly jo clifton

Joanne Clifton on Strictly’s Blackpool Week: “I wouldn’t have given anyone a ten”

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 29/10/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: 29/10/2017 - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX 6 RESULTS SHOW (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **RESULTS SHOW - STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 20:00 HRS ON SUNDAY 29TH OCTOBER 2017** The bottom two couples Karen Clifton, Simon Rider, Mollie King, AJ Pritchard - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2017? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

All about Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice 2018 logo
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly jo clifton

Joanne Clifton on Strictly’s Blackpool Week: “I wouldn’t have given anyone a ten”

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 29/10/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: 29/10/2017 - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX 6 RESULTS SHOW (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **RESULTS SHOW - STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 20:00 HRS ON SUNDAY 29TH OCTOBER 2017** The bottom two couples Karen Clifton, Simon Rider, Mollie King, AJ Pritchard - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2017? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

BBC Pictures, SL

Debbie and Giovanni narrowly avoid elimination as Strictly sends home its eighth couple

Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Strictly Come Dancing: How to vote online and by phone

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more