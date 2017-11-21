Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Mollie King, Nicola Adams and Tom Davis join celebrity line-up of Crystal Maze Christmas special

Mollie King, Nicola Adams and Tom Davis join celebrity line-up of Crystal Maze Christmas special

Ellie Simmonds and Ollie Locke will also star

Ollie Locke, Nicola Adams, Tom Davis, Ellie Simmons and Millie King. (Channel 4, BA)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Mollie King, pro boxer Nicola Adams, Murder in Successville star Tom Davi, Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke and Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds are among the celebrities lining up for the Christmas special of Richard Ayoade’s rebooted Crystal Maze in aid of Stand-Up 2 Cancer.

Advertisement

Jessica Hynes (The Knight) and Adam Buxton (Jarhead) are also set to return to quiz the participants along the way throughout festively decorated Aztec, Medieval, Industrial and Futuristic zones.

The wonderfully weird 2017 return of The Crystal Maze kicked off in June with a celebrity special included Ore Oduba, Vicky Pattinson and Louie Spence, and has since found its way back into the hearts of game-show loving Britons as teams made up of members of the public tackle the fiendish traps and puzzles of the Maze.

Advertisement

The Crystal Maze Christmas Special will air next month on Channel 4

Tags

Related news

CrystalMaze

The 6 most ridiculous fails ever on The Crystal Maze

119402

A second Crystal Maze Live Experience is opening in Manchester

All about The Crystal Maze

Ollie Locke, Nicola Adams, Tom Davis, Ellie Simmons and Millie King. (Channel 4, BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

CrystalMaze

The 6 most ridiculous fails ever on The Crystal Maze

119402

A second Crystal Maze Live Experience is opening in Manchester

As host of The Crystal Maze, Richard Ayoade is actually even better than Richard O'Brien

Frances Taylor
Frances Taylor
141444.30aa57c4-12fa-43aa-a6d9-6c4a5fd6eef6

The Crystal Maze | How is the new series different to the original?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more