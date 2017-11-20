Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is Howards End on TV?

What time is Howards End on TV?

Everything you need to know about BBC1's new period drama

Howards End (BBC, EH)

What time is Howards End on TV?

Advertisement

Howards End continues on Sunday 26th November at 9pm on BBC1.

What’s it about?

The new four-part mini series based on EM Foster’s novel shows the social and class divisions between three families in 20th century England: the wealthy country-based Wilcoxes, the London-dwelling Schlegels, and the lower middle-class Basts all interact with dramatic and sometimes awkward encounters in this new BBC period drama.

It stars Hayley Atwell, Matthew Macfadyen and Tracey Ullman.

Who adapted the book for television?

Advertisement

The Oscar-winning writer behind Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan, has adapted the novel for TV.

Tags

Related news

130520.4c208966-9d8b-4971-b6ae-33e7c2dd7114

Hayley Atwell, Matthew Macfadyen and Tracey Ullman to star in BBC’s Howards End

crown 123

The 12 best dramas to watch this autumn

All about Howards End

Howards End (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

130520.4c208966-9d8b-4971-b6ae-33e7c2dd7114

Hayley Atwell, Matthew Macfadyen and Tracey Ullman to star in BBC’s Howards End

crown 123

The 12 best dramas to watch this autumn

130912.981b9747-3cf3-4f54-b666-77ca18965f65

Oscars 2017: the winners in full

130165.f48761cb-87a7-477b-894e-44c8679482e0

La La Land’s Damien Chazelle wins Best Director at the Bafta Film Awards 2017

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more