Jeffrey Tambor quits Transparent amid sexual harassment claims

Star of Transparent Jeffrey Tambor has quit the Amazon drama after recent allegations of sexual misconduct.

Citing a “politicised atmosphere” on the show, Tambor said in a statement to Variety that “I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

Last week The Arrested Development star was accused of sexual harassment by his Transparent co-star Trace Lysette, who alleged Tambor made sexually charged remarks and “got physical” in one incident. Tambor has said the claims were “utterly untrue”.

In his full statement, Tambor said: “Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago.”

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicised atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

It is not yet clear if Amazon will continue with the drama, but Variety reports that showrunners are working out how to press on without their lead.

Tambor is the latest high profile star to be accused of sexual misconduct in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations.