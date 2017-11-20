Has Georgia “Toff” Toffolo quit Made in Chelsea to appear on I’m a Celebrity?

Socialite Georgia Toffolo is one of ten celebrities to enter the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle for the 2017 series. The Made in Chelsea star has bravely sacked off her blow dries and champagne magnums for an altogether simpler existence of sleeping bags, jungle showers and the dreaded rice and beans.

Advertisement

Toffolo – better known as “Toff” – was one of the standout contestants in the opening episode, voted by viewers to take on the first Bushtucker Trial alongside boxer Amir Khan.

But with up to three weeks spent in the Australian jungle – on Channel 4’s rival ITV – has Toff exited the reality series that first made her famous?

Don’t worry, Made in Chelsea fans. You can breathe a deep sigh of relief – Toff will be back with Jamie, Louise and the gang, RadioTimes.com have been assured.

But in the meantime she’ll be contending with plenty of jungle critters on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity – starting tonight with this toe-curling Bushtucker horror…

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs daily at 9pm on ITV