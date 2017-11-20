Dead baby blue whale leaves Blue Planet viewers in tears

The powerful sequence saw many at home calling for environmental change

Blue Planet II viewers couldn’t hold back the tears last night after watching a whale carry its dead newborn across the ocean. The heart-wrenching scene also saw other adult whales refusing to feed in apparent sympathy after the calf was believed to be poisoned by his mother’s polluted milk.

Sir David Attenborough’s narration then explained how the food chain was contaminated with toxic plastic as we “dump eight million tonnes of plastic into the sea every year”, putting a “vast number of creatures” in danger.

Viewers at home were left reaching for the tissues…

That blue whale that wouldn't let go of her dead calf that was killed by the plastic polluting the ocean!💔💔 #BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/8IVx6bWjVs — Bronagh.mclaughlin (@brona_mcglock) November 19, 2017

The last 10 minutes of tonights #BluePlanet2 has left me in tears. The whale and her dead baby she's been carrying around for days because of us dumb humans. — Christian O'Connell (@OC) November 19, 2017

Anyone who thinks animals don't have emotions needs to watch that poor pilot whale, carrying her dead baby for weeks, refusing to let it go. 😢🐳 #BluePlanet2 #emosh — Ashleigh 💪🍰🍴 (@fitasfudge) November 19, 2017

my tears are indistinguishable from the ocean at the moment #BluePlanet2 — aisha. (@avocadamn) November 19, 2017

And the scene spurred many to become more environmentally friendly…

A grieving pilot whale carrying her dead baby for days…. oh I can't bear it.We have to change. #BluePlanet2 — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) November 19, 2017

After watching the end of that episode of #BluePlanet2 I think I'm going to be a lot more careful about plastic bags.. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 19, 2017

And although the Blue Planet II team have addressed the problem…

Every year we dump 8 million tonnes of plastic into our oceans.

Here's how you can help 👉 https://t.co/gQRfcR8i4Q#BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/CzYDiu7fjG — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) November 19, 2017

It's not all doom and gloom, we've seen a 40% decrease in plastic bags on beaches in the UK since the 5p charge came in. What else could we do? Stats and image via @mcsuk #BluePlanet2 #OurBluePlanet pic.twitter.com/7KdW2I2lgd — BBC #OurBluePlanet (@OurBluePlanet) November 19, 2017

There’s plenty everyone can do to make a difference…

“The truth is: the natural world is changing. And we are totally dependent on that world. It provides our food, water and air. It is the most precious thing we have and we need to defend it.” [Sir David Attenborough] #BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/5w7RE3y3G5 — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) November 19, 2017

Planet Earth is mindbogglingly remarkable yet we seem to be doing our best to destroy it. We really do need to wake up and protect it before it’s too late. #BluePlanet2 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 19, 2017

Blue Planet continues on Sunday at 8pm on BBC1