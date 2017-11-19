X Factor viewers did NOT agree with judges’ comments about Kevin Davy White on Sunday

Was Simon Cowell playing mind games on Sunday night? And can Nicole Scherzinger's Overs act challenge the likes of Rak-Su?

The X Factor’s Kevin Davy White went with a classic love song for Crazy in Love Week, singing Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

OK, it wasn’t exactly a ‘brave’ choice compared to original songs from the likes of Rak-Su and Grace Davies, but it’s safe to say his performance went down a storm with the live studio audience – the judges struggled to make themselves heard over the crowd’s reaction.

However, apart from Kevin’s mentor Nicole Scherzinger, the judges weren’t buying it.

“You picked a big song, but I didn’t like it quite as much as last week,” Louis said, kicking off the Kevin kerfuffle.

“Everybody here adores you, and you took a huge risk with that song,” Sharon added. “It was good, I don’t think it was your best, but we love you,” Sharon said.

Simon even ventured to suggest that Nicole’s “tears” were crocodile tears, and she wasn’t as moved by the song as she was making out.

“My gut feeling was that the guitar actually sounded out of tune,” he said. “I lost the emotion.”

“You’ve been doing so brilliantly, for some reason tonight it didn’t quite connect.”

Of course, Nicole hit back, calling it “all just hogwash!”

“You took one of the biggest songs ever and made it your own. It was a masterpiece up there,” she said – and viewers on Twitter seemed to agree.

Simon attempting to sabotage Kevin because he's a threat to "the chosen ones" Rak Su winning. #XFactor @thexfactor — LJay815 #HaveARibena!🍇 (@LJay815) November 19, 2017

From suggesting that Simon was ‘sabotaging’ Kevin in order to protect his act Rak-Su to calling the comments “fake”, fans on Twitter were quick to back the Overs act.

Fake comments against Kevin because he’s better than producers favourites Rak-Su #xfactor pic.twitter.com/pOgF7IkoIu — James Wildish (@jameswildish) November 19, 2017

With just two more live show weekends after this Sunday, are the judges preparing the ground for their own acts? And is Simon really making sure nothing stands in the way of his group Rak-Su?

Honestly Kevin Davy White could sing me to sleep every single night. Voice of an angel. So raw and so real 👏🏼 #xfactor — Beth Millican. (@BethMillican_) November 19, 2017

Grace. Totally non descript and boring. Kevin nailed it yet the judges criticise. Don’t want to upset the Rak-su bandwagon perhaps #XFactor — Brian Willmott (@bwillmott1966) November 19, 2017

I love how @SimonCowell slated Lloyd & now Kevin tonight because they're threats to him winning. Kevin was amazing @NicoleScherzy #XFactor — Sam Ledgerwood (@SDLedge) November 19, 2017

In the end, Rak-Su and Grace Davies, who both sang original songs, contested the Prize Fight on Sunday night, but Kevin’s smooth vocals were enough to secure him a semi-final spot.