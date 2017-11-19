What time is Howards End on TV?
Everything you need to know about BBC1's new period drama
Howards End continues on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on BBC1.
What’s it about?
The new four-part mini series based on EM Foster’s novel shows the social and class divisions between three families in 20th century England: the wealthy country-based Wilcoxes, the London-dwelling Schlegels, and the lower middle-class Basts all interact with dramatic and sometimes awkward encounters in this new BBC period drama.
It stars Hayley Atwell, Matthew Macfadyen and Tracey Ullman.
Who adapted the book for television?
The Oscar-winning writer behind Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan, has adapted the novel for TV.