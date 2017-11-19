Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool week: who is top of the leaderboard?

How many points did each pair get? We'll be updating this page LIVE as the judges reveal their scores

We’ll be updating the Strictly leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to regularly check back to see who’s been impressing the judges…

It’s Blackpool Week and the competition is stepping up. Judging by this week’s song and dance list, there’s plenty to look forward to…

It was a sad departure for Ruth Langsford last weekend, which leaves just 8 celebrities still in the competition…

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 leaderboard – BLACKPOOL WEEK

1. Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – 39

2. Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – 38

3. Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – 35

4. Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – 34

5.Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – 33

6. Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – 29

7. Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse – 26 

8. Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton – 25

What were the Strictly scores in previous weeks?

Who was top of the leaderboard last week and who was down at the bottom? What have the scores been in each week of Strictly so far? Take a look back to the very beginning…

  1. Week one
  2. Week two
  3. Week three
  4. Week four
  5. Week five 
  6. Week six (Halloween Week)
  7. Week seven
  8. Week eight

