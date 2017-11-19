Jack Maynard’s old colleagues released his blooper reel ahead of I’m a Celebrity stint

Who is Jack Maynard? That’s the question plenty of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers will no doubt be asking as the ITV reality show kicks off its 17th series.

Advertisement

The YouTube star is one of 10 ‘famous’ faces heading into the jungle this year – but while Jack is fairly unknown to mainstream audiences, he does have some presenting experience under his belt.

How do we know? Well, the vlogger (who is the brother of singer Conor Maynard) has worked in the past for Made TV – a local television network who have scoured the cutting room floor for Jack’s funniest fluffed takes.

And it turns out the poor bloke really did earn his pennies, pounding the streets of Bristol in a desperate bid to get people talking about the Clifton Suspension Bridge. Needless to say, it did not go well. At least Jack is busy making friends with jungle critters, blissfully unaware of his old employer’s oversharing…

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! begins on Sunday 19th November and airs daily at 9pm on ITV